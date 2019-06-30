JEROME — It was a pleasant summer day at Veteran’s Park in Jerome. The scent of freshly fried elephant ears and warm kettle corn cut across the lawn as Eric May kicked off the event with the national anthem.
The abundance of American flags and patriotic music proved that the third annual Freedom Fest was underway. The Saturday event had community members, local businesses and government officials coming together to enjoy a day of food, music and fireworks.
“It’s just a great place where everyone can enjoy each other and some great music and great weather,” said Janet Avery of the Jerome Spirit Committee.
At the heart of Freedom Fest was a love for America and the different parts of American life coming together.
“We’re here celebrating the birth of our nation and the different cultures and different peoples that make us who we are,” said Benjamin Reed, program director at Lee Family Broadcasting, which was a sponsor for the event.
It was also the day North Park’s new splash pad and playground opened to the public. The park’s official ribbon cutting will be planned for later this summer.
“It’s really fulfilling to see the hard work that’s been going on for the last few months come together and see kids and families enjoying it,” said Mike Williams, Jerome’s city administrator.
Food trucks lined Main Street while a petting zoo set up out back let children pet and feed animals from calves to guinea pigs. Other booths like that of First Federal Bank and the College of Southern Idaho were there as a way to reach out to the community.
“Some people are scared to come in to the office,” said Cesar Perez, CSI’s Hispanic liaison and director of the Jerome and Gooding centers. “We want to come to them and let them know we’re here for them.”
First Federal Bank sponsored two watermelon-eating contests. Meanwhile guests got to soak Mayor David Davis at the dunk tank.
A fireworks show at Jerome High School at dusk concluded this year’s celebration.
“Jerome knows how to throw a party,” Reed said.
