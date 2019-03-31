TWIN FALLS — The Rural Community Assistance Corporation will host a free well owner workshop open to all homeowners with individual wells and septic systems. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Central Public Health District, 1020 Washington St. N.
Co-hosted by SCPHD and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the workshop will provide well owners with information and troubleshooting advice about water quality, sampling and treatment, well systems, geology, water supply aquifers and onsite septic system operations and maintenance. Attendees are invited to bring water samples for free nitrate testing.
RCAC’s Individual Well Program geologist Thi Pham and rural development specialist Karen McBride will direct the workshop.
Registration is limited and slots will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information or to register, go to events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?MODE=&ID=1617.
