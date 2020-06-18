Free summer solstice yoga event Saturday in Twin Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — City Park will abound in sun salutations and other yoga poses Saturday morning during Summer Solstice Yoga.

The class is free and takes place 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The event will include four teachers with four different styles. Kathy Jones will start participants out with sun salutations. Kim DePew will follow with power yoga. Amy Toft will then lead groovy yoga — a slow, relaxed form of yoga that still grooves. Next, Andrea Robbins will lead yoga Nidra, also known as sleep yoga. Each teacher will lead about 15 minutes.

The event will be physically distanced. Please bring your own mat.

A donation jar for Everybody Eats, a church program that hosts meals for the food insecure, will be available.

