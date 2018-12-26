SUN VALLEY — As a kick off to its upcoming 2019 event, the Sun Valley Film Festival will hold a reception and special awards season screening of the highly acclaimed National Geographic Documentary Film’s, "FREE SOLO," on Dec. 30 at the Sun Valley Opera House for SVFF Patrons and invited festival friends.
A Q&A with special guests will follow the film screening.
Award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi (“MERU”) and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin capture a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock ... the 3,000-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park ... without a rope.
Celebrated as one of the greatest athletic feats of any kind, Honnold’s climb set the ultimate standard: perfection or death. Succeeding in this challenge, Honnold enters his story in the annals of human achievement. "FREE SOLO" is both a thriller and an inspiring portrait of an athlete who exceeded our current understanding of human physical and mental potential. The result is a triumph of the human spirit.
