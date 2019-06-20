{{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — The Idaho Housing and Finance Association is offering free in-person Finally Home Homebuyer Education classes throughout the state.

The local workshop will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and June 27 in Room 276 of the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building.

The class helps future homeowners understand budgeting, credit, loan types, closing costs and home maintenance. It will also help them avoid common pitfalls during the homebuying process.

To register for the course, go to finallyhomecourse.com. To take the class in English or Spanish online, go to the website. The fee is $50.

