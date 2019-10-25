TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Health Fair on Saturday will offer free 15-minute seminars featuring a wealth of information.
Each hour, experts in different health-related fields will share their knowledge with those in attendance at the event, which takes place at the Health Sciences and Human Services Building at the College of Southern Idaho, on North College Avenue in Twin Falls.
At 8 a.m., James Rhom of Magic Valley Paramedics will present “Hands Only CPR,” teaching participants how to perform this life-saving technique.
The 9 a.m. seminar will cover “Vaping Facts” and be presented by Cody Orchard, a health education specialist with the South Central Public Health District.
With vaping illnesses much in the news in recent weeks, the available information is important for all who know someone using these devices.
Those needing to sign up for health insurance via the online marketplace will find the 10 a.m. seminar a must.
Alison Steinbacher, outreach and education coordinator for Your Health Idaho, will show participants how to log on, input information and review options for health insurance.
James Rhom will return for the 11 a.m. seminar, speaking on “Stop the Bleed,” a national program that encourages people to become trained to assist in emergency situations while waiting for professionals to respond.
In addition to the seminars, the health fair will feature blood tests at low cost, and many types of free screenings, including blood pressure, skin cancer, and flu shots while supplies last.
The Times-News puts on the health fair with support from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Wright Physical Therapy, Your Health Idaho and Miracle Ear.
The health fair runs from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
