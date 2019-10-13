HAILEY — Company of Fools will present a free lecture by Christine Harold about the themes in her new book, “Things Worth Keeping: The Value of Attachment in a Disposable World.”
It will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. The talk is part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ current Big Idea Project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.”
Rampant consumerism has inundated the planet with pollution and waste. Yet, attempts to create environmentally friendly forms of consumption are often co-opted by corporations looking to simply sell us more stuff. In “Things Worth Keeping,” Harold investigates the attachments people form to the objects they buy, keep and discard. She explores how these attachments might be marshaled to create less wasteful practices and balance people’s consumerist and ecological impulses.
Although all economies produce waste, no system generates as much, nor has become so adept at hiding its excesses, as today’s mode of global capitalism. Harold’s book suggests that managing the material excesses of our lives as consumers requires us to build upon, rather than reject, our desire for and attraction to objects. Increasing environmental awareness on its own will be ineffective at reversing ecological devastation, Harold argues, unless it is coupled with a more thorough understanding of how and why we love the things that imbue our lives with pleasure, meaning and utility.
Harold will also facilitate discussions immediately following Company of Fools free staged readings of “Lifestyle of the Richard and Family” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Liberty Theater and at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. She and members of the cast will discuss the central themes in playwright Roslyn Helper’s play which was written in partnership with a predictive-text artificial intelligence program and investigates the future of artificial intelligence and cultural expression.
Admission to Harold’s Saturday evening lecture is free, but a $10 donation will be appreciated. Advance seat reservation is recommended. To register or for more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
