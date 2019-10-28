TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and the Idaho Humanities Council will present the Indie Lens Pop-Up season premiere of "Decade of Fire" at noon Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
The public is invited to enjoy a free bowl of soup at 11:45 a.m., then witness what it means to resist, rebuild and remain after a community is devastated. A moderated discussion will follow the film. The run-time is about 60 minutes.
A film by Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebran and Julia Steele Allen, "Decade of Fire" examines the 1970s when the Bronx was on fire. It confronts the racially charged stereotypes that dehumanized residents of the South Bronx in the 1970s and rationalized their abandonment by city, state and federal governments.
Left unprotected by city government, nearly a quarter-million people were displaced as their close-knit, multi-ethnic neighborhood burned to the ground — reducing the community to rubble. While government policies caused the devastation, it was the African American and Latino residents who bore the blame. Through rich archival and home movie footage, testimonials from retired New York City firefighters, Bronx historians and community organizers, "Decade of Fire" reveals the real reasons for the devastation and shows what can happen when a community chooses to fight back and reclaim its neighborhood.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Indie Lens Pop-Up offers free screenings of documentary films that will be showcased on Public Broadcasting Service’s "Independent Lens," an Emmy Award-winning weekly series airing on Monday nights. Check your local PBS listings for times.
