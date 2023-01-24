Free Idaho boater safety classes to be offered in Burley

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports, will offer free Idaho boater safety classes beginning next month.

Students who complete the class will receive a $50 gift certificate from Idaho Water Sports.

The classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on four Saturdays: Feb. 4, March 4, April 1 and April 29.

The eight-hour class is designed to educate new boat owners, paddlers and public on all aspects of safe boat operations, navigational rules, water survival and legal requirements for operating a boat on Idaho waters.

Graduates will receive a completion card.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information, call Lt. Taylor at 208-878-1136 or email at staylor@cassiacounty.org.