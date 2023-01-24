 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free Idaho Boater Safety Classes available in Burley

  • 0

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and Idaho Water Sports will offer free Idaho Boater Safety Classes.

Students who complete the class will receive a $50 gift certificate from Idaho Water Sports.

The classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, March 4, April 1 and April 29. All the classes are held on Saturdays.

The eight-hour class will educate new boat owners, paddlers and public on all aspects of safe boat operations, navigational rules, water survival and legal requirements for operating a boat on Idaho waters.

Graduates will receive a completion card.

Pre-registration is required. To register or for more information call Lt. Taylor at 208-878-1136 or email at staylor@cassiacounty.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

Big Deal Outlet opens Burley store

“We have a wide variety of merchandise with plenty to choose from and there is something for everyone,” Big Deal Outlet Manager Cole Roberson said.

Death notices

Joan Drown, 71, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LEGO unveils log cabin set for winter 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News