Free Fishing Day is Saturday. Here's what you need to know for a fun day of fishing

Anglers can also fish for salmon during Free Fishing Day and no Chinook permit is required during the day, but all bag limits and other rules apply. To learn more see the Chinook fishing webpage.

If you don’t have fishing gear, it’s fairly inexpensive to get started. You can get a basic rod/reel combo for about $25, and the only tackle you need at first is a few hooks, weights, bobbers and bait, which will costly only a few bucks more. It’s tough to beat live worms for bait because nearly all fish will eat them, but if you don’t want to deal with squirming live worms, there are many other bait options, and lures, flies and other tackle give you even more options.

If you’re unsure how to rig a rod for fishing, Fish and Game provides simple instructions on its Learn to Fish webpage. For information about bag limits and other rules, see the 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which is available in a printed booklet at Fish and Game offices and many license vendors and sporting goods stores.

Fishing is a fun family activity, and easy for kids to learn. Remember when taking young kids out to make sure they wear lifejackets and bring lots of snacks, a hat and sunscreen. Be patient with kids and enjoy your time outdoors with them, even if the kids decide they’d rather explore nature or do something other than fishing.

You can also find a fishing spot, as well information on when it was last stocked, by to going to Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0