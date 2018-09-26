Subscribe for 33¢ / day
PAUL — West Minico Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders are scheduled to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins-on-the-Go program. The process will begin Oct. 9.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of the back teeth where 90 percent of cavities occur. Fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of teeth.

To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend West Minico Middle School and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form — available from the schools.

Grins on the Go clinics take place on-site at schools. There is no cost for the service; Medicaid or private insurance is not billed.

For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 208-489-3541.

