BOISE — Idaho Housing and Finance Association is celebrating Homeownership Month by offering free in-person Finally Home Homebuyer Education classes throughout the state.
The local workshop will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 25 and 27 in Room 276 of the College of Southern Idaho Taylor Building.
Buying a home is one of the most significant purchases most people will ever make. For first-time homebuyers, the process can be especially intimidating, confusing or just plain scary. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Finally Home Homebuyer Education is a resource to help make first-time buyers more confident in finding and purchasing a home. The class helps future homeowners understand budgeting, credit, loan types, closing costs and home maintenance. It will also help them avoid common pitfalls during the homebuying process.
To register for the course, go to finallyhomecourse.com.
To take the class in English or Spanish online, go to the website. The fee is $50.
