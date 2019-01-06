Try 1 month for 99¢

KETCHUM — Artist M.K. Guth will present a free talk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum, as part of the “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition. She will discuss the role of social ritual, performance and food and drink within her artistic practice.

This Big Idea project examines the central role of the kitchen in shaping memories, families and social lives. Kitchens are places of private ritual — spaces for the preparation of food as well as its sharing.

Through a visual arts exhibition, eating and cooking events, films and a consideration of soup kitchens, the center will explore how the kitchen defines memories of home. The program will run through March 1.

