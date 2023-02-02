In 1890 — when the territory of Idaho became the 43rd state in the union — nearly one-third of Idahoans were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This gave the church considerable political power.

Most of these Mormons lived in eastern Idaho, where an Illinoisan by the name of Fred T. DuBois had settled a decade earlier. DuBois (pronounced “doo-bwah”) was a Mormon hater who served as the U.S. marshal for the territory of Idaho from 1880 to 1884.

In 1882, the federal Edmunds “Anti-polygamy” Act disenfranchised all polygamists in the U.S. But for some in Idaho, the Edmunds Act didn’t go far enough. Idaho’s supplemental “Mormon Test Oath” prohibited Mormons from voting or holding office because of the church’s polygamist views — essentially taking away the group’s political power.

“I became absolutely obsessed with the Mormon problem,” DuBois later wrote. “The government was determined to stamp out polygamy and I felt I was the agent of the government and the people of the United States, and that the duty devolved upon me to see that the laws of the land were obeyed by the Mormon people in respect to their practices.”

DuBois had political aspirations. As a child, he lived across the street from Abraham Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, and his father served with Lincoln in the Illinois House of Representatives.

After resigning from his position as marshal in 1884, DuBois ran for Idaho’s territorial representative to Congress. He served two terms and played an important role in Idaho becoming a state.

DuBois, of Blackfoot, was named a U.S. senator in 1891 and won a nonconsecutive second term in 1900. He left the Senate in 1907.

Meanwhile, the water well at the railroad town of Camas, some 40 miles north of Idaho Falls, went dry in 1892, Clark County historian Bonnie Stoddard told the Times-News. The railroad drilled another well along the tracks about 17 miles north of Camas.

“Steam engines needed water,” Stoddard said, “so the railroad moved the town — whose residents were mostly railroad employees — to the site of the new well.”

The state named the new town “Dubois” after Fred DuBois.

“Politicians thought his name was pretty important,” the 92-year-old retired journalist said.

“Considering the concentration of Mormons in eastern Idaho, the people weren’t very happy about it,” Stoddard said. Besides, “we’re not French people.”

In protest, the townsfolk refused to use the French pronunciation of DuBois and have since pronounced the name “doo-boys.”