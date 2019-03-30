JEROME — Franklin Building Supply has announced it will soon begin construction on a new truss plant in Jerome, west of its existing facility.
The city of Jerome, Jerome 20/20 and the Jerome Chamber of Commerce have planned a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at 602 W. Main St. Franklin Building Supply Jerome Truss will break ground on a 24,000 square-foot building that will replace the existing five buildings on its campus, General Manager Chad Witkowski said.
“We’re transferring from one production facility to another,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
In 1999, Franklin Building Supply purchased the 1960s plant previously operated by Volco Lumber. The upgrade will move all employees under the same roof and bring in more automation. Witkowski hopes it will also increase production capacity as the company works to keep up with construction growth.
Franklin Building Supply Jerome Truss designs, engineers and manufactures floor and roof trusses for residential and commercial construction projects. Company President Levi Smith said the new facility has been years in the making.
“The Magic Valley, Wood River Valley, Eastern Idaho, and Northern Nevada are strategic markets for us,” Smith said in a statement. “Continued strong demand, our focus on becoming world-class, and our commitment to the safety and comfort of our truss plant employee owners in Jerome make this an ideal time to invest in a modern facility.”
Franklin Building Supply, based in Boise, has been in business for more than 40 years. It has 12 lumberyard locations throughout southern Idaho and northern Nevada, in addition to other manufacturing, wholesale distribution and trucking operations. The business is 100 percent employee-owned and has lumberyards in Jerome, Gooding, Twin Falls and Burley.
“We look forward to calling Jerome our home for many years to come to better serve our valued customers throughout the region,” Smith said.
Witkowski said the new plant will be built on land on the north side of Main Street that used to belong to Triple C Concrete.
This latest announcement comes on the heels of a successful year of development in Jerome. Larry Hall, executive director for Jerome 20/20, said the city has seen more than $60 million in capital expenditures over the past year in commercial and industrial projects.
“That’s significant for our size,” Hall said.
Jerome has welcomed an expansion at Magic Valley Quality Milk Producers, an addition at Agropur — formerly Jerome Cheese Co. — and the completion of a new truck stop with restaurants. Commercial Creamery Co.’s expansion should be finished in June, Hall said.
Jerome has also welcomed Precision Aviation to its airport. The aircraft charter business has a fixed-base operation for aircraft fueling, hangar rental, car rental and concierge services.
The city can already expect some retail growth this year. Pizza Hut will move into a new location, and a Jack in the Box and a Carl’s Jr. are planned near Walmart, Hall said.
