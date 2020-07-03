Fourth of July brings closures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Gooding, Shoshone, Hailey and Ketchum, among others.

County courthouses, state and federal offices and the College of Southern Idaho will also be closed Friday.

Twin Falls Public Library and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science will be closed Friday and Saturday.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be closed.

Post offices will be open Friday, but closed Saturday with no mail delivery.

Most banks will be open Friday, but closed Saturday.

The Twin Falls City Pool will offer open swim from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday; reservations are required.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

PSI offices will be closed Friday, but there will be no delay in trash pickup.

