{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Many government offices and other facilities will be closed Thursday for Independence Day.

City offices will be closed in Twin Falls, Jerome, Burley, Rupert, Ketchum and Shoshone, among others. Gooding and Hailey city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

County courthouses will be closed Thursday. The Lincoln County Courthouse in Shoshone and the Blaine County Courthouse in Hailey will be closed Thursday and Friday, but the Blaine County District Court will be open Friday.

State and federal offices will also be closed along with post offices and banks, the Twin Falls Public Library, College of Southern Idaho and the Herrett Center for Arts and Science.

The Times-News offices in Twin Falls and Burley will be closed.

The Twin Falls City Pool will offer open swim from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

Magic Valley Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Trash will not be picked up Thursday. Trash collection will be delayed by one day the rest of the week.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments