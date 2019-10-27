SHOSHONE — Four candidates are running for positions on the City Council.
Jodi Waite, a small business owner in Shoshone, says economic development and quality of life would be her main focus if elected.
Shoshone is “a sleeping giant in the Magic Valley,” Waite said. “We need to participate in the valley’s economic boom and even be a leader. We can do that if we focus on big ideas.”
She previously served on the Shoshone Planning and Zoning Committee and the Shoshone Education foundation.
“We need a fresh perspective that is focused on bringing small and large businesses to our community,” Waite said. “If we make that the focus it can get the ball rolling towards an improved quality of life with housing, good city services and job, jobs, jobs!”
Algeberta Gage and Sharon Pennington, who are also running for City Council, could not be reached for comment.
Candidate Raymond Alexander did not respond to the Times-News’ request for information.
