A former youth pastor at a Twin Falls church faces sexual battery charges after police say he fondled a girl in 2021 when she was 16 years old.

Dakota Austin Kennemer, 31, was charged June 30 after an investigation started in January when the pastor at Grace Baptist Church contacted police after learning about the alleged incident that occurred within the church and the accompanying Twin Falls Christian Academy.

The victim, now 19, told investigators that she and Kennemer began texting each other, and he started to ask for inappropriate pictures, and on one occasion fondled her.

Investigators examined Kennemer’s phone and found a dozen photos of the girl, court records say. While investigators deemed the photos inappropriate, none showed explicit nudity.

Pastor Mark Sjostrom told police he and three church deacons met with Kennemer in December 2022 and he was fired that month.

"Our hearts go out to the victim," Sjostrom said, but declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Kennemer has posted a $75,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for July 28.

There is a possibility that there are more victims but no additional charges have been filed, court records show.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in the Magic Valley, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Times-News app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.