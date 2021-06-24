Former Twin Falls Rapping Weatherman joins new weather service from parent of Fox News

NEW YORK — The parent company of Fox News is launching a new weather video service and the co-host of its evening programing will be familiar to many Magic Valley residents.

Former KMVT meteorologist Nick Kosir is one of six meteorologists joining the new advertising-based video on-demand streaming weather service, the company announced Thursday.

Kosir and his wife, Danielle, were staples on KMVT's "Rise and Shine" until 2014. You may remember him as the "Rapping Weatherman," but he usually answers to "The Dancing Weatherman" these days. His dancing, rapping and forecasting have earned him more than 2 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

He started rapping the weather before coming to Twin Falls, when he worked at KBTV-TV, the Fox affiliate in Beaumont, Texas.

Since leaving Twin Falls, he's been the morning meteorologist for FOX46's Good Day Charlotte newscast for WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.