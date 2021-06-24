 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Twin Falls Rapping Weatherman joins new weather service from parent of Fox News
0 comments
alert top story

Former Twin Falls Rapping Weatherman joins new weather service from parent of Fox News

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Miss Magic Valley

Pageant contestant Jamaica Ranstrom answers a question as Emcees Danielle and Nick Kosir stand next to her during the Miss Magic Valley pageant in July 2011 at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, Times-News File Photo

NEW YORK — The parent company of Fox News is launching a new weather video service and the co-host of its evening programing will be familiar to many Magic Valley residents.

Former KMVT meteorologist Nick Kosir is one of six meteorologists joining the new advertising-based video on-demand streaming weather service, the company announced Thursday.

Kosir and his wife, Danielle, were staples on KMVT's "Rise and Shine" until 2014. You may remember him as the "Rapping Weatherman," but he usually answers to "The Dancing Weatherman" these days. His dancing, rapping and forecasting have earned him more than 2 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram.

He started rapping the weather before coming to Twin Falls, when he worked at KBTV-TV, the Fox affiliate in Beaumont, Texas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Since leaving Twin Falls, he's been the morning meteorologist for FOX46's Good Day Charlotte newscast for WJZY-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. 

One of his videos was featured in Lil Nas X's open at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. He is a graduate of the University of Akron with a certificate in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

The other five meteorologists leading Fox Weather when it launches later this year will be Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney and Stephen Morgan. They will work from the Fox Weather studio headquarters in New York City.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Kosir (@nickkosir)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News