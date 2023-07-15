A former Twin Falls man faces a dozen felony lewd conduct charges after he engaged in various sex acts with two underaged starting when they were 6 years old.

Robert Kolb Sr., 65, was bound over to district court Friday after the girls, now 18, testified that they were repeatedly forced to engage in the acts. The case against Kolb was filed in April and is still listed in the state’s online court system as being sealed, but Friday’s preliminary hearing was open to the public.

The girls testified that Kolb stopped his behavior about four years ago when they more aggressively began to reject his advances. One of the girls said Kolb has since moved to the Murphy area of Owyhee County.

In addition to making them perform sex acts, the victims said he forced them to view pornographic videos and he took nude photos of them from the neck down.

Going into the preliminary hearing, Kolb faced 11 counts of lewd conduct, but after testimony, deputy prosecutor Suzanne Ehlers said she would amend the complaint to include an additional count.

Judge Thomas Kershaw bound Kolb over to district court on all of the charges.

“Each of these has been supported by evidence, which is substantial,” Kershaw said.

The girls, in their testimonies, which sometimes became emotional, said Kolb told them not to tell anyone about what he was doing to them. If they did, “he just told us he’d have to go away for a very long time,” said one of the victims.

“I felt it was time to address the issue,” one girl gave as the reason she eventually spoke out. One of the girls said that she felt her parents would be disappointed if she told them.

But after she told them, she said, she discovered that they weren’t angry at her.

Kolb posted $100,000 bond in May, and his next court date has not been determined.

