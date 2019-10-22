TWIN FALLS — The city’s retired Fire Chief Ron Clark died unexpectedly last week.
Clark was hired by the Twin Falls Fire Department in 1976 and was appointed fire chief in 1998. He served as chief until his retirement in 2016.
“I started on what you might call the bottom rung of the ladder,” Clark told the Times-News when he retired. “In the 40 years since, I’ve held about every position but fire marshal.”
Clark was dedicated to the fire department, Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre said.
“Although he could be very funny, he took the job seriously,” Aguirre said. “His biggest concern was that all his folks made it home safe.”
Former City Manager Tom Courtney chose and appointed Clark for fire chief.
“I’ve known Ron for some 30 years,” Courtney told the Times-News on Monday. “Ron was proud of his profession and would often say he’d won the career lottery when he was hired. I know he said it when he was hired and I heard him say it when he retired.”
Clark was a good person, he said.
“He was a respected leader and had the ability to look at the big picture,” Courtney said. “He looked at the needs of the community as a whole.”
Courtney remembers Clark as the proud father of two daughters.
“He was a very humble man,” Clark’s daughter Melissa Hough said. “He told us to never forget where we came from.”
You have free articles remaining.
Clark loved to take people on adventures, Hough said.
“He loved providing people with new experiences,” she said.
“Someone gave him a ride in a plane and he thought to himself, ‘Someday, I’m going to fly,’” Hough said. “He loved the adventure, the daredevil side of flying. If he had to, he would have hijacked a plane to do it.”
But he didn’t have to, she said. Her father took lessons and flew private planes for years.
Clark skydived 11 times and he made sure both of his girls got to jump out of a plane, his daughter Holly Clark said.
Ron Clark was born on Oct. 28, 1949, in Missouri, and his family moved to the Magic Valley when he was young. He graduated from Filer High School in 1968 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Vietnam in the only all-Idaho platoon.
“Instead of dodging the draft, he enlisted straight out of high school,” Hough said. “He was proud of being a Marine and proud of the all-Idaho platoon.’
Many people knew Clark, but he had a small, tight group of important friends, she said. He was known for his quick wit and the mischievous twinkle in his eyes.
“In retirement, I’ll do anything I want, up to and including nothing,” Clark said with a laugh.
After retiring, he took his daughters on what he called a weeklong “daddy-daughter excursion” to Alaska. He continued to take his daughters and his young grandsons, Colin Hunter and Rykyn Hough, on camping trips — filled with stories around the campfire — till the end of his life.
A Celebration of Life memorial service is pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.