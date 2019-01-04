TWIN FALLS — A former Twin Falls County prosecuting attorney will fill a vacant judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District, Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter announced Thursday.
Twin Falls County Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Emory has been named to succeed retiring Judge John K. Butler in the Twin Falls-based district. Butler will step down in March after 15 years on the bench.
“I am encouraged by the level of talented Idahoans stepping up to continue working for the betterment of their communities,” Otter said in a statement. “As a former prosecutor Judge Emory brings a wealth of courtroom experience to the bench.”
Emory has been a prosecutor in Twin Falls County since 2010. Before working in the prosecutor’s office for 13 years, she worked three years as a deputy attorney general in the Idaho Attorney General’s Office. In that position, Emory litigated Medicaid fraud cases. She also served briefly as a tribal public defender for the Coeur d’Alene Tribe.
Emory has a bachelor’s of science in finance and a juris doctor degree from the University of Idaho. She has one school-aged child.
“I look forward to serving the citizens of the 5th District as their newest district judge,” she said in a statement. “I am honored that Governor Otter has entrusted me with this responsibility and I am committed to uphold the laws of the state of Idaho.”
Otter has appointed 55 judges within his tenure as governor.
Emory was one of seven candidates who put their hats into the ring for the judgeship, the Times-News previously reported. The other applicants were: Civil attorney David Gadd, public defense attorney Samuel Beus, Magistrate Judge Roger Harris, Magistrate Judge Thomas Kershaw, Magistrate Judge Calvin Campbell and private attorney Tyler Rands.
“I am confident Judge Emory will continue in the best traditions of the men and women appointed to the 5th Judicial District,” Otter said.
