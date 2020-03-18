Former Twin Falls attorney Bill Hollifield dies at 75

TWIN FALLS — Attorney William “Bill” Hollifield died Friday at his home in Eagle.

Hollifield, 75, practiced law in the Magic Valley for a half-century and served as the prosecuting attorney for Twin Falls County in the late 1970s.

He grew up on the family farm east of Hansen.

“He was a compassionate guy,” his brother, Terry Hollifield, said Tuesday.

Jerome attorney Rob Williams often came up against Hollifield in court.

“Bill had personal integrity and respect for the law, and he tried to do the right things,” Williams said Tuesday. “He was a superb lawyer — he understood people in the Magic Valley.”

Hollifield attended law school at the University of Idaho. He was president of both the Idaho State Bar and the Fifth District Bar Association and he was a member of the Idaho Law Foundation.

He lived in Twin Falls for most of his life but spent many years as city attorney for Murtaugh, Hansen and Kimberly in the east end of Twin Falls County. After retiring about five years ago, he and his wife, Karla, moved to Eagle to be closer to their daughters.