A former credit union teller faces grand theft charges after being accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from customers’ bank accounts, records say.

Esmeralda De La Rosa, 26, was terminated from her job with Westmark Credit Union in Twin Falls after the manager found suspicious behavior, records say.

The credit union found about 30 suspicious transactions totaling $13,700 that took place from Nov. 22 to Feb. 8, and more transactions from October to November that involved about $6,000, the manager told police.

Surveillance video showed De La Rosa taking money out of tills when there were no customers in the building. The manager also said De La Rosa changed several customers’ email addresses that were on file so they would not receive notice that money had been transferred from their accounts, records say.

During a March 2 interview with an officer from the Twin Falls Police Department, De La Rosa, who said she had been employed at the credit union for two years, denied taking money for her personal gain and said she often did transactions over the phone.

The financial institution’s manager said it was against policy to do transactions without a member’s signature.

The credit union has repaid the accounts after the suspicious transactions, making the credit union the sole victim, the police report said.

De La Rosa was booked and released on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing has been set for April 20.