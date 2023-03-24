TWIN FALLS — Less than 48 hours after posting bond, a former Canyon Ridge High School employee violated a no-contact order with the student who police say he sexually assaulted.

Kyle Anthony McClure, 24, of Twin Falls is back in custody on a $25,000 bond, records say.

McClure, who worked as a supervisor of the in-school suspension room, was arrested March 14 and charged with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor and two felony counts of destroying evidence, and posted a $50,000 surety bond the next day, after appearing before Judge Rick Bollar.

The 17-year-old girl told police that her relationship with him became physical in January or February, according to court records.

A no-contact order was also issued by the judge.

Police were notified Monday that McClure violated that order on March 17, when an officer was shown evidence the two were using status changes on Instagram as a form of text messaging, police say.

He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order.

McClure, who has been fired by the Twin Falls School District, was in his first year working at Canyon Ridge.