MOSCOW — Former state Rep. Maxine Bell is the first non-professor to receive an award for advancing research at Idaho universities.
The Jean’ne M. Shreeve Research Excellence Award has been given since 2011 by the Idaho Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research to recognizes the accomplishments of professors at Idaho universities.
This is the first time since it was established in 2011 that an honorary reward has gone to a non-faculty member. It recognizes Bell’s long-standing support for high-quality scientific research at Idaho’s universities and her extraordinary leadership at the state level, officials said.
The award was inspired by University of Idaho Distinguished Professor Jean’ne M. Shreeve and highlights the value of the competitive research program to the state as well as the individual accomplishments of the recipient.
Bell, of Jerome, retired last month after more than 30 years at the statehouse. She also worked on the family row crop farm southeast of Jerome until 1997, when she and her husband retired from the day-to-day operation of the farm. She was appointed by the State Board of Education to the Idaho EPSCoR Committee in 2001 and has been an active member ever since.
Since Bell’s appointment to the EPSCoR Committee, research and development expenditures from all sources at Idaho’s universities and colleges have nearly doubled — from $82.5 million to $155 million in 2016.
Also during this period, Idaho’s share of National Science Foundation research funding tripled. These investments in academic research have addressed water and natural resources issues, biomedical science needs and other topics of importance to Idaho, as well as educated and trained hundreds of scientists.
