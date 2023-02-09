BURLEY — A former mayor and his attorney filed a tort claim against the city and council members stating a development agreement for sewer and water services that will serve The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ new temple, among other landowners — damaged the city, taxpayers and utility patrons.

The tort claim, dated Wednesday, was filed by attorney Don Chisholm and his client Jon Anderson.

City services will be available to the temple, along with other land owners and a city parcel earmarked for a park on the southeast edge of the city. The agreement split the costs between all of the landowners based on parcel sizes.

The tort claim alleges city officials showed favoritism with the agreement because they are church members. It also says some of the landowners are being given non-interest loans that will become null if the land is not developed within 30 years, and the church was named the sole source for the acquisition of a contractor, which violates the Idaho Constitution. The city failed to disclose the church as the sole source in a public notice.

The claim names Mayor Steve Ormand and council members Casey Andersen, John Craner, Janet Hansen, Bryce Morgan, Stegan Phillips and Kimberli Seely — and stated they are all members of the church.

Phillips is no longer serving on the council.

The tort claim said the city cannot remedy the damage to the city of Burley and the only options are holding the mayor and council members personally liable for the financial detriment to the city or have the church reimburse the city for all unlawful expenditures and commitments make by the city under the agreement.

“Jon Anderson and I have hoped that Burley city officials and the LDS Church would recognize that the city's expenditures on behalf of the LDS Church under the development agreement were inappropriate,” Chisholm wrote in an email to the Times-News on Thursday. “We encouraged city officials to take corrective action without litigation. To date they have declined to do so. I thought conscientious members of the LDS Church might want to call upon their leaders to resolve this matter to limit the adverse publicity to the church arising from the inappropriate agreement between the city and the church, but I am not aware of any such effort…”

Chisholm wrote that if the church doesn't want to resolve the problem, perhaps church members who are not city residents could make things right with Burley taxpayers and ratepayers by setting up a GoFundMe account to make the make the city whole.

“That could be a win-win for everyone,” he wrote.

Burley City Attorney Dave Shirley did not respond to a call from the Times-News on Thursday.

In December, Chisholm sent a letter to the city on behalf of Anderson, outlining the complaints.

The city responded with a letter saying the agreement opened lot of land to development and there was public benefit and the sole source agreement made sense for the city and other property owners.