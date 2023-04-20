BURLEY — A former mayor has filed a lawsuit in Cassia County District Court against the city of Burley over a sewer and water development agreement.

The agreement between the city and landowners extended city services to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple along with other property owners on the southeast edge of the city and outlined how the costs were to be paid.

Don Chisholm, the attorney who represents plaintiff Jon Anderson, sent a copy of the lawsuit to the Times-News on Tuesday.

According to court records, the complaint was filed with the court on Monday.

“The city of Burley has not yet responded (to) the tort claim filed for Jon Anderson. We decided to file a declaratory judgment action to address the basic legal issues while we wait for the city to act on the tort claim,” Chisholm wrote in an email to the Times-News.

The tort claim was filed against the city in February.

The lawsuit asks for the court to rule on whether the interest-free loans to property owners who elected not to participate in the project funding were unconstitutional; whether the church is not a licensed public works contractor and not authorized to contract out the water and sewer lines to the new temple site, whether the delegation of the purchasing function for the lines to the church for the city’s portion of the work was unlawful; whether the city’s declaration as sole source did not exempt the city from competitive bidding laws; whether payment to the church for the city’s share of costs was unlawful; whether the city council’s actions with the development agreement is void because it was negotiated in private meetings.

A court summons for the city was issued on Monday but court records showed it still unserved on Tuesday at the time the records were last updated.