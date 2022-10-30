Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to probation in assault case

BLACKFOOT — A former Idaho sheriff has been sentenced to three years of probation and 10 days in jail after prosecutors said he pulled a gun on a woman who was delivering a thank you note to his home.

Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn sentenced Craig Rowland on Tuesday, ordering him to also meet six times with a therapist and to avoid any contact with the victims in the case for five years.

Rowland was the Bingham County Sheriff on Nov. 9, 2021 when a youth group from his church attempted to leave a “thankful turkey” thank-you card for his wife. Law enforcement investigators said the group was driving away when Rowland stopped the car, pulled the youth group leader out by her hair, held a gun to her head and threatened to shoot her.

He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and exhibiting or using a deadly weapon the following month, but refused to resign from his position as sheriff for months despite repeated requests from local leaders.

After hiring a new attorney, Rowland resigned and pleaded guilty in August to the aggravated assault charge. The other two charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

“The defendant’s actions that night last November broke Idaho law,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said in a news release. “Now he will suffer the appropriate consequences. Our system worked and justice has been served.”