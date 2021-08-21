Former Idaho Republican chairman who served time for stalking wife is back in jail

At a sentencing hearing at the time, Parker said that he had experienced personal difficulties after adopting a child and seeing his wife file for divorce.

“During the last year I experienced a great deal of emotional ups and downs,” Parker said in court. “I was not emotionally prepared for these changes, and I made poor and irrational choices.”

In her victim impact statement, Parker’s ex-wife told Judge Miller that Parker was “a very skilled liar and manipulator. I actually lived through more of that than I care to recount here today.

“I just want to underline the fact that my concern for my safety really lies in the fact that he continues to blame me for all of the unraveling in his life.”

Parker’s guilty plea to the two charges settled five pending criminal cases against him. Parker faced up to five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine on felony stalking charges and a maximum of 6 months in prison and a $1,000 fine on a misdemeanor unlawful entry charge.

Prosecutors had asked the court for a sentence of 90 days in jail, but Miller handed down a sentence of just two weeks.