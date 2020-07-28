Former Idaho prosecutor accused of stealing $10,000 from family member, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE — The former Canyon County prosecutor who has faced multiple legal challenges was booked into jail last week after a family member accused him of stealing more than $10,000.

John Bujak, 50, of Eagle, was booked into the Ada County Jail on Saturday and released from custody.

According to the Meridian Police Department, an investigation began on Aug. 20, 2019, when officers responded to a fraud report in the 1000 block of E. Pisa Street in Meridian. Police said the victim told them that Bujak stole more than $10,000 from them over a two-year period.

“The victim reported that they had been sending money transfers to Bujak with the understanding that it was going into an IRA, but the funds were never put into an IRA,” according to Stephany Galbreaith, spokesperson for Meridian Police.

On Aug. 28, the same victim reported that they started receiving phone calls from a collection agency about a loan they never took out. The victim claimed that Bujak used their personal information and took out a cash loan of about $1,600, police say.

Bujak faces charges on suspicion of grand theft and misappropriation of personally identifying information.

Prior criminal accusations