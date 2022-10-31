Former city clerk guilty of embezzlement

CASTLEFORD — A former city clerk awaits sentencing on grand theft charges after embezzling almost $11,800 in 2020, court records say.

Susana Runyan, 29, was charged with grand theft this year after discrepancies were found in money received from utility payments and what was deposited in a city bank account. In addition, Runyan was accused of cashing checks she wrote on a city bank account and taking the money, records said.

Total loss to the city was $11,779, CPA John Martin reported to law enforcement officers.

Runyan pleaded guilty to grand theft in August and was to be sentenced Monday but the hearing was moved to Nov. 18, upon public defender Sean Wynn telling Judge Ben Cluff that Runyan was in quarantine due to a positive covid test.

Runyan was employed as the city clerk/treasurer from March 23, 2020 to Dec. 11, 2020, and left her job by sending a text message to city officials that she was quitting, court records said.

An audit revealed discrepancies with city finances, and on Jan. 26 of this year then mayor Dan Howard approached an investigator with the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office.

Martin told the Times-News that there had long been a suspicion that Runyan had taken funds. The audit and subsequent discussion with city officials lasted about a year, but Runyan didn’t admit guilt.

On March 3, during questioning by a law enforcement officer, Runyan admitted to first taking money in September 2020, and from there started to take increasingly larger amounts, court records said.

She further told the investigator, records say, that she likened it to a loan and had intended to pay the money back.

Martin said the embezzlement has been a burden to the city of Castleford but the city has insurance to cover the losses.

"City of Castleford council members need to have this resolved once and for all," he said, "so that they can focus their energies on other pressing city matters."

Castleford has taken steps to help prevent something similar from happening it again, Martin said.

“Now, the city of Castleford has a system that includes a new clerk and a new deputy clerk,” he said. “They work together in a correctly designed accounting system with controls and procedures."