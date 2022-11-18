Former Castleford clerk sentenced to jail

TWIN FALLS — A former Castleford city clerk was given jail time Friday after admitting she embezzled city funds.

Fifth District Judge Ben Cluff sentenced Susana Runyan to 10 years confinement — 4 years determinate and 6 years indeterminate — but retained jurisdiction of the case, meaning she has the chance to serve just a small part of that sentence upon successfully completing a treatment program in custody.

Cluff said he hoped to have Runyan appear before him in a few months, in which he will consider whether probation is appropriate.

Runyan was also ordered to make restitution for the money she stole and pay a $500 fine. Monetary loss to the city was $11,779, accountant John Martin told law enforcement officers during the investigation.

Runyan, 29, was charged with grand theft in March after discrepancies were found in money received from utility payments and what was deposited in a city bank account. In addition, Runyan was accused of cashing checks she wrote on a city bank account and taking the money, court records said.

Runyan admitted to first taking money in September 2020, and from there started to take increasingly larger amounts, court records said. She was employed as the city clerk/treasurer from March 23, 2020, to Dec. 11, 2020.

Public defender Sean Wynn argued that Runyan should receive 4 years’ probation and a “hefty” fine, saying this is the first time she has been in trouble with the law.

“This case is the sum total of her criminal history,” he said.

Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Twiggs said Runyan caused a significant burden to Castleford city officials as they tried to understand what had happened to missing funds.

"She was in a position of trust," Twiggs said.

Cluff said probation alone wasn’t enough to deal with the seriousness of the crime.

“This was taxpayer money you were taking,” he said.

Castleford is asking Runyan to pay more than $16,000 restitution, a figure Wynn contested. A court date will be set later to determine the amount.

Runyan, while making a statement to Cluff, broke into tears as she said it would be difficult to be away from her three children.

Runyan was handcuffed and taken into custody immediately after the hearing.