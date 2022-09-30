 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former AG Jim Jones to discuss critical race theory

Jim Jones

Jim Jones will give a presentation on critical race theory Oct. 5 in Twin Falls.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ASSOCIATION OF IDAHO CITIES

TWIN FALLS — Jim Jones, former attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court chief justice, will give a presentation titled “Defining and Understanding Critical Race Theory” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Twin Falls Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N.

The presentation is a result of the efforts of Twin Falls residents who recognized that they — and likely many others — had no clear understanding of critical race theory, Melody Lenkner of Twin Falls said. The group of about eight people was also concerned about the rhetoric surrounding critical race theory.

The group formed an ad hoc organization called the Magic Valley Knowledge Seekers and asked Jones to speak. The group’s intent is to provide the public with a balanced and objective overview of critical race theory, allowing people to form their own opinions regarding the topic, said Lenkner, who serves as co-chair.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law in May 2021 that aims to restrict critical race theory from being taught as a subject in schools and universities, but group member Charlie Lenkner said the law doesn't do an adequate job of defining critical race theory.

Jones willingly offered to speak, Melody Lenkner said, and is not charging a speaker's fee.

"He really is a community servant," Lenkner said.

The Twin Falls Presbyterian Church isn't sponsoring the talk but church leaders made the sanctuary available. Lenkner hoped to fill its 250 seats.

The presentation might also be live streamed on YouTube, Lenkner said.

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter used an address Monday to announce events for the upcoming holiday in honor of her father to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam "false narratives under the banner of critical race theory." Rev. Bernice King said there was a "very urgent need" for voting legislation, and it was "crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation." Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights.
