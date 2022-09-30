Former AG Jim Jones to discuss critical race theory

TWIN FALLS — Jim Jones, former attorney general and Idaho Supreme Court chief justice, will give a presentation titled “Defining and Understanding Critical Race Theory” at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Twin Falls Presbyterian Church, 209 5th Ave. N.

The presentation is a result of the efforts of Twin Falls residents who recognized that they — and likely many others — had no clear understanding of critical race theory, Melody Lenkner of Twin Falls said. The group of about eight people was also concerned about the rhetoric surrounding critical race theory.

The group formed an ad hoc organization called the Magic Valley Knowledge Seekers and asked Jones to speak. The group’s intent is to provide the public with a balanced and objective overview of critical race theory, allowing people to form their own opinions regarding the topic, said Lenkner, who serves as co-chair.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a new law in May 2021 that aims to restrict critical race theory from being taught as a subject in schools and universities, but group member Charlie Lenkner said the law doesn't do an adequate job of defining critical race theory.

Jones willingly offered to speak, Melody Lenkner said, and is not charging a speaker's fee.

"He really is a community servant," Lenkner said.

The Twin Falls Presbyterian Church isn't sponsoring the talk but church leaders made the sanctuary available. Lenkner hoped to fill its 250 seats.

The presentation might also be live streamed on YouTube, Lenkner said.