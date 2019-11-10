BURLEY — The U.S. Forest Service Minidoka Ranger District is proposing four seasonal road closures for the South Hills. The agency discussed the closures with the public Thursday in Burley.
The Minidoka Ranger District has two main goals in mind with the closures, which would be in effect only during October, the deer rifle hunting season.
The first goal is to provide a stress-free habitat for big game species such as deer and elk. The second is to designate more land for non-motorized recreation.
The South Hills area is known for having an extensive road system, which provides visitors with an unusual level of access to all corners of the forest. That access comes with costs. U.S. Forest Service Wildlife Biologist Scott Soletti said motorized vehicles — including dirt bikes, ATVs and UTVs — can negatively impact wildlife such as mule deer and elk.
“It disturbs them,” Soletti said. “They run, they lose body fat. It creates stress.”
Eliminating motorized access during October in areas with good habitat will benefit big game, Soletti said.
Some people who hunt or recreate in the South Hills are unhappy with the proposed closures.
Austin Sharp likes to ride his dirt bike in the South Hills. He said the seasonal closures will disproportionately impact the single-track trails he likes to ride and make it impossible to drive full loops in some areas.
“I don’t like seeing it closed down,” Sharp said. “October is one of the best times to ride. You have more moisture in the ground, less dust.”
The vast majority of roads and trails in the South Hills won’t be impacted by the proposed closures, Soletti said.
“We’re talking about 3% of motorized routes in the South Hills,” he said. “That’s a small percentage.”
There used to be just one October closure in the South Hills. The Winecup closure was in the south-central portion of the forest, near the Nevada border. Shutting that area down for a month made sense because it was great deer and elk habitat.
But Winecup was in flat terrain. That flatness allowed people to drive around the closed gate, Soletti said. Too many people were simply disregarding the closure, so it will now be reopened for annual use and replaced with the four new closures.
“We got here because people aren’t respecting our seasonal closures,” Soletti said. “And it’s a super small percentage that don’t follow the rules — it’s unfortunate.”
Soletti said there are some areas in the South Hills where people leave established routes and, by driving off-road, effectively create new ones.
Leonard Barendregt likes to hunt in the South Hills and doesn’t want to lose access. He can’t walk as much as he used to and gets around in the forest in a side-by-side. The closures would make it harder for him to hunt, he said.
“What they’re wanting to do is limit so I can’t get in there,” Barendregt said.
The closures aren’t all for deer and elk sake. The Minidoka Ranger District’s forest plan requires the South Hills to be open for mixed-use. The South Hills has 745 miles of routes, but fewer than 20 miles of non-motorized routes. The Ibex Peak closure would provide a new space for non-motorized use during a big hunting season.
Soletti emphasized that the proposals aren’t final. The Langford Flat closure proposal has already been taken off the table following extensive public input, and there could be additional changes for the other four proposed closures.
The public comment period on the proposed closures will end Nov. 30. More information can be found on the Minidoka Ranger District site.
