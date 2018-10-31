TWIN FALLS — Cristina Netz was down to her last three appointments to check on her cancer, and she felt on top of the world as she sat in a room in St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute.
“Have you tried any strenuous exercises recently?” Dr. Eric Allan asked.
“I tried running and I landed flat on my face and my neighbor saw me and ran over to see if I was OK,” Netz said. “I said, ‘No, my pride is shot to death.’”
Beside her sat a brown paper bag holding something that could help return some of that pride: a wig.
Netz was diagnosed with cancer in March. After a 12-hour shift at work, she felt exhausted, her back was on fire and after sleeping, she couldn’t walk. She went into the ER, which shipped her to Boise. They found tumors in her brain, spinal chord and lungs. When Allen met her in April, he wasn’t sure if she would walk again.
She started chemotherapy on May 7.
“I have two grandbabies that I have to chase after,” Netz said. “I can’t give up.”
Netz reached over to her bag and pulled out a clump of hair. She fixed the brown hair on her head. The hairstyle was short and stylish.
One night when she took a bath after a treatment, she found her long, dirty-blonde hair scattered around the tub. She screamed and her husband ran in to check on her.
“I was afraid to death to go the store. I made my husband go for me,” she said. “For a long time, I couldn’t remember what normal was.”
Netz decided that it was time to get a wig. She tried one style closer to her original hair but settled on something new. She kept wondering if her hair would ever grow back.
“There was one time when I decided to go out without my wig and there was a woman staring at me in the store,” Netz said. “I turned to her and said ‘What? You’ve never seen a bald person before?’ I’ve never seen someone hurry out of a place so quickly before.”
Her hair is starting to grow back now. It’s short and fuzzy, a little grayer than it used to be, but it’s hers.
She got her wig from the St. Luke’s MSIT wig room, which is overseen by administrative specialist Carol Springer. The wig room is full of different colors and hairstyles. All of the wigs are donated by the American Cancer Society.
“This is my heart’s room,” Springer said.
She enjoys the privacy of the room. It’s tucked away from the rest of the hospital so patients can try on wigs without the added pressure of people looking. The experience is an emotional one in an attempt for normalcy, she said.
“For women in America it can represent femininity,” Springer said. “We take our hair for granted. It helps give us courage.”
The wig room isn’t the only option for wigs in Twin Falls.
Wig ‘N’ It’s store manager Joy Huerta’s journey into the wig business started just like anybody else’s — with a pet monkey. More than 13 years ago, she was taking care of her boyfriend’s pet monkey when she met a woman who also owned a pet monkey. The woman introduced her to the wig industry and encouraged her to try her hand at it.
Huerta set up a wig kiosk in Grand Junction, Colo. mall. The kiosk became a storefront that her sister operates. Then, Huerta moved her store to St. George, Utah, Eugene, Ore., and now Twin Falls.
“There is a difference between a need and a want,” she said. “They need this hair.”
Wig ’N’ It’s largest clientele are chemotherapy patients who are experiencing hair loss. Health insurance might pay up to 80 percent for a wig.
A common misconception is that wigs made out of real hair are superior to synthetic hair, Huerta said. But the synthetic wigs are easier to curl and stylize because human wigs get split ends.
“Lots of women going through hair loss just want something that reminds them of themselves,” Huerta said. “Lots of time they cry when they find the one. Often times they’ll say ‘It’s me again’.”
