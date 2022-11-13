 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ANOTHER LOOK

Football, pompoms and aid for Ukraine

Pop-up record store a success

Carlos Solorzano shops Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music along with 1332 Records during a pop-up vinyl sale Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. Solorzano usually has to travel to Boise to shop vinyl selections.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.

For more galleries go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.

Urn dedication for the indigent

Chaplin Jim O'Donnell prays during an urn dedication at a new columbarium Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Potter's Field in Filer. Twin Falls County has buried some 400 indigents in Block 4 of the Filer Cemetery since 1931 when the county purchased the block from the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge.
Getting supplies to Ukraine

Rob Sturgill talks about getting supplies to Ukraine on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Twin Falls. Sturgill has spearheaded a program to provide humanitarian aid to folks in the war-torn country. All the donations will go to help Ukraine and efforts are made to verify that all the supplies reach their intended target. 'That is probably why we will probably stay small,' Sturgill said. 'We never want to grow to the point where we are paying staff and having extra expenses.'
Oakley takes on Lighthouse Christian during playoffs

Oakley quarterback Porter Pickett dumps the ball off as he's hit during their playoff game against Lighthouse Christian on Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022, at Oakley High School.
Oakley takes on Lighthouse Christian during playoffs

Oakley cheerleaders cheer their team against Lighthouse Christian during a playoff game Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022, at Oakley High School.
Oakley takes on Lighthouse Christian during playoffs

Lighthouse Christian quarterback Justice Schrader throws a pass during their playoff game Friday night, Nov. 4, 2022, at Oakley High School.
Elections underway

Voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Twin Falls.
Learning Dungeons and Dragons

Eric Westlake pulls out a game mat during Dungeons and Dragons on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Black Dragon Games in Twin Falls.
Election day is near

Twin Falls County Elections Director Valerie Varadi tests the ballot counting machines Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at County West in Twin Falls, as county officials look on.
