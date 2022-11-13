Football, pompoms and aid for Ukraine

In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
For more galleries go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
For more galleries go to Magicvalley.com/gallery or follow the Times-News Instagram account @magicvalleytn.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we feature our photographers' best photos from recent stories.
In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight some of the best photos from recent stories.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.