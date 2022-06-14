Food truck rally: Mini-Cassia sees rise in food truck parks

BURLEY — Mini-Cassia is seeing a rally of the food trucks at two locations — making it easy for people to grab their favorite meal or sample dishes carnival style from an array of vendors.

D.L. Evans has developed a food truck pod at the northeast corner of Overland Avenue and 11th Street in Burley and Cozy Coffee owner Tayller Garcia is developing Cozy Corner, another food truck court at her Cozy Coffee location at 520 S. Oneida St. in Rupert.

“These food courts are awesome,” Dar Jones, of Jerome, said as he munched on a Pepper Jack Cheese Bomb from The Corndog Co. and waited for his Mexican dinner from the El Jefazo Mexican Grill bus on Wednesday.

For Jones, who was in town working on a job, it was his first time at the court — but he said he planned to return for lunch the next day.

“At a food court like this you can just get what you want and have options from different places,” Jones said.

Danette Freeman of Rupert said she had been to a Mexican-style food truck at the Rupert location, but it was her first time visiting the food trucks in Burley.

“They have really good street tacos,” Freeman said. “I think the food courts are really cool, especially for little towns like Rupert because we don’t have a lot of options. It’s also a lot faster meal on your lunch break.”

Garcia said when she opened Rupert Cozy Coffee, she noted the power poles on the property and thought it would be nice to add spaces for food trucks.

Garcia said the pod will have five spots, four that are permanent and one pop-up spot, designed for a short term.

Taco truck La Guarecita Taqueria, snow cone shack Snow & Stuff, and Robin’s Roost will be there over the summer. A new truck will join the group in July offering a variety of foods and sweets, Garcia said.

Garcia intends to put in a portable restroom and some seating.

“I really want to amp it up and make it inviting so people can come and grab a quick bit and be on with their day,” she said.

Jaxon Harris of Malta owns The Corndog Co. food truck, said he got his food trailer, currently parked at the Burley lot, last June.

Before settling at its current location, it was parked in Rupert for a while, he said, then moved to Smith’s Food & Drug parking lot and then to Quality Tires.

If customers were unlucky, they may have gone to get their favorite fried dog only to find the truck gone, although loyal customers can track the corndog company’s schedule of location on its Facebook page.

The truck offers three varieties of corn dogs, the Epic, the Smokey and the Mini, along with kettle chips or deep-fried cheese.

People wanting to sweeten the deal can add a drizzle of honey to their breaded meat on a stick.

Harris said they are also taking the portable business to as many events as possible, but when it is in town it will be at the Overland Avenue location from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Harris said he called D.L. Evans to inquire about the availability of the then-vacant lot but was told he would have to put in power and organize it.

“At the time we turned that down because we didn’t have the time to do it,” Harris said.

A few months later, someone from D.L. Evans called them back and said they were on the list for the food truck court, he said.

“It’s really great to have a permanent spot,” Harris said.

David Fillmore, who works for D.L. Evans, said they were getting calls from people inquiring about the vacant lot.

“We thought why not see if we can get a group of truck owners together who are interested in it,” Fillmore said. “We don’t have plans for the property right now and thought it would be a great thing for the community.”

The Burley food truck park has six stations and is currently full.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0