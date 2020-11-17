Food truck burns in early-morning fire, Jalisco Taqueria damaged

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Fire Department was dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a food truck on fire at 1020 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. When firefighters arrived, they observed a food truck that was was fully engulfed in flames parked next to the Jalisco Taqueria. Flames and smoke were also starting to enter the building.

Three engine companies and a dozen firefighters worked to knock down the fire, and they brought the fire under control at about 4:45 a.m.

Firefighters determined an occupant, who was residing in the basement of the building, had exited the building without injury earlier. Firefighters searched the scene and determined that there were no other occupants in the building.

Neither the occupant, nor any firefighters, were injured during the fire. The food truck was determined to be a total loss, and the contents of the adjacent building were damaged due to heavy smoke and heat. However, the structural integrity of the building appeared to be intact.

The cause of the fire is still being determined. More information will be released as it becomes available.

