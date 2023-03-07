TWIN FALLS — This year’s Social Science and Humanities Symposium hosted by the College of Southern Idaho will serve as a bridge between the agriculture sector and academia.

Scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science, and open to the public, the event, with its theme of “Food: Farming, Famine, and the Future,” will feature a lineup of speakers who will explore ways in which food production and distribution have shaped history and the current state of the world.

Previous symposiums have focused on topics such as 9/11, the anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the Vietnam War, but with Idaho’s economy closely tied to agriculture, this year’s subject hits closer to home.

“None of those topics are quite as near to the heart of the community,” said Perri Gardner, associate professor of political science at CSI.

And what takes place at the symposium isn’t going to be a class on raising crops.

“There are agriculture majors on this campus,” Gardner said, “but this is less on the scientific or industry view as it is the academic perspective from social science and humanities.”

The topic of food will be looked at from many different angles.

The event will kick off with Dr. Mark Fiege, who wrote “Irrigated Eden” 22 years ago, will discuss how irrigation has changed Idaho’s landscape.

“He’ll be reflecting on that and giving us some updates,” Gardner said, noting that southern Idaho is a fertile place “as long as we have water.”

Another focus of the symposium is food insecurity.

“That is super relevant because we are facing all sorts of food insecurity issues in the world, such as Ukraine and that area of the world right now,” Gardner said.

Nisha Bellenger, assistant professor of political science at Boise State University, will speak about the link between domestic terrorism and food security. In addition, a group of panelists who will participate near the conclusion of the event will address local food insecurity issues, and could be a call for action for those wanting to make a positive change.

Craig Quarterman of Congressman Mike Simpson’s office will discuss ag policy, including the Farm Bill, up for reauthorization this year.

“The Farm Bill is a tremendously impactful piece of legislation by and large,” not just for ag policy but including food stamp benefits, Gardner said.

And those at the symposium will hear from a pair of 17-year-old girls who host a podcast called “Millennial Ag.”

“...We will hear the young person’s perspective on the agricultural economy,” Gardner said.

Other featured speakers include Dr. Patrick Hatzenbuehler, assistant professor of economics and rural sociology at the University of Idaho, and Lloyd B. Knight, deputy director from the Idaho Department of Agriculture.

“This is an excellent opportunity to engage with other people who want to have insightful, honest, rational dialogue about important issues that face us in Idaho, and in the country and the world,” Gardner said.

Those in attendance will include members of the community, CSI faculty and staff, CSI students, and people involved in K-12 programs.

“It will be an interesting mix of folks,” Gardner said. “You will be hard-pressed to find a room with that diversity of background and interests.”

The registration fee is $75 and includes continental breakfast and lunch. Academic credit is available.

Register at csi.edu/sshs.

Learn more about the symposium's agenda here.