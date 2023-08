People gathered in Rupert this week for the Minidoka County Fair. Folks enjoyed plenty of activities Thursday evening as they enjoyed food and 4-H.

The FFA/4-H poultry judging competition filled the bleachers as the judge, appropriately named Troy Bird, from Utah, evaluated the chickens.

“I appreciate your enthusiasm,” Bird told the presenters.

The annual event winds up Saturday night with an open rodeo and Grandma Queen's Coronation.

Visit minidokacountyfair.org for more scheduled event.