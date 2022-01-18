Fogging up the valley: Weather prompts advisories, reminders from police

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley has been no stranger to intense weather conditions lately, with the most recent creating a coating of frost from thick fog.

The conditions have caused the National Weather Service to issue multiple weather advisories for the Magic Valley, with the latest for dense fog and air stagnation in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

"This natural phenomenon is not only in the Twin Falls area, but spreads as far as eastern Idaho and even areas of Oregon," says Stefanie Henry, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Boise.

The moisture the area has been getting has increase the intensity of the the fog.

"After this kind of weather develops, its hard for it to go away," Henry said. "When it does begin to break up, it generally starts on the edges and works its way to the center."

The weather is expected to last another day or two, with the fog continuing to return at night.

The National Weather Service warns past nights' hazardous driving conditions will continue, with low visibility of less than a quarter-mile in the dense fog.

Motorists should take precautionary actions when driving such as slowing down, using headlights and leaving plenty of distance ahead of you.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it has seen people driving without lights in hazardous conditions, including times when visibility was less than 500 feet.

"With the foggy weather lately it seems that a lot of folks just need a reminder to turn on their headlights," the office said. "This isn't just for your own safety, but for that of others as well as the fact that it's the law."

State law says vehicle lights are required: "at any time from sunset to sunrise and at any other time when there is not sufficient light to render clearly discernible persons and vehicles on the highway at a distance of five hundred feet ahead."

