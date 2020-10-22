Flying high: BASE jumper looks to set world record at Perrine Bridge

TWIN FALLS — On Oct. 24, Nicole Senecal will attempt something that’s never been done before.

If successful, she will set a brand new Guinness World Record for most BASE jumps in 12 hours by human-powered ascent.

The 37-year-old Vermont native hopes to be the first woman to hold an individual BASE jumping record.

“I drove 40 hours across the country just to be here,” she said.

Senecal will attempt to set her record on Saturday at the I.B. Perrine Bridge. If the weather doesn’t permit her to jump, she has the next three days scheduled as contingency days.

There are six Guinness World Records for BASE jumping, all of which are held by either men or groups of people, and none of them include human-powered ascent. For a jump to count for Senecal, she will have to hike the 486 vertical feet out of the canyon.

In 2017, Twin Falls BASE jumper Miles Daisher broke the unofficial world record of most jumps in 24 hours with 63 jumps when he was 48 years old.