Flyin' high: Twin Falls City Council likely to approve Denver flight

“It’s exciting news,” Carberry said. “I just encourage people to be excited about it and use the new service.”

Feds funding flight

The Denver flight might not have been possible if the airport hadn’t won a $900,000 small community air service grant last February from the U.S. Department of Transportation. That funding’s key because it enables the airport to guarantee SkyWest that the flight won’t lose money.

If the Denver flights aren’t close to full during the first few months of service this summer, SkyWest won’t have to absorb the losses. The grant money will make up the difference. Essentially, the grant means adding the Denver flight isn’t a very risky move for the airline.

Magic Valley governments and business have committed money to the flight, too. Twin Falls and Twin Falls County have each put up $25,000 and local businesses have added another $102,000. That money will go toward marketing the new flight in an effort to make sure its seats fill up quickly.

A Denver flight would come with a host of economic benefits, Barigar said. It’ll potentially lead to more business travel. More tourists could start to fly here.

The flight will also help the airport in general by drawing in more people.