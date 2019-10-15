TWIN FALLS — Flu vaccine walk-in clinics for current St. Luke’s patients will take place in October and November.
Go to St. Luke’s Clinic in the Physician Center Medical Plaza, 775 Pole Line Road W., Suite 111.
Visits will take about 10 minutes. No appointment is necessary.
If you have a regularly scheduled appointment and would like to receive your flu vaccine at that time, let the clinic know at the number listed below.
Stop by on a walk-in day to meet with one of the nurses for your flu vaccine:
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2
For more information, call 208-814-8000.
