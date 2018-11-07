TWIN FALLS — Walk into any of St. Luke’s Twin Falls flu clinics, November through December, to get your flu vaccine. No appointment is needed.
This opportunity is for established St. Luke’s patients only. Insurance will be billed.
Flue vaccine locations are:
St. Luke’s Clinic/Physician Center — 775 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 1, Suite 105 — flu vaccines for all ages
- 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays
- Noon to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays
St. Luke’s Clinic/Internal Medicine — flu vaccines for ages 19 and older
- 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2550 Addison Ave. E., Suite E
- 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 625 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 2, Suite 2A
There will be no flu clinics the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
