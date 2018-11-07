Try 1 month for 99¢
Health Fair
Nancy Cox receives a flu shot from College of Southern Idaho practical nursing student Steve Murphy in October 2014 at the ninth annual Magic Valley Health Fair.

TWIN FALLS — Walk into any of St. Luke’s Twin Falls flu clinics, November through December, to get your flu vaccine. No appointment is needed.

This opportunity is for established St. Luke’s patients only. Insurance will be billed.

Flu vaccine locations are:

St. Luke’s Clinic/Physician Center — 775 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 1, Suite 105 — flu vaccines for all ages

  • 9 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesdays
  • Noon to 2:30 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays

St. Luke’s Clinic/Internal Medicine — flu vaccines for ages 19 and older

  • 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2550 Addison Ave. E., Suite E
  • 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays, 625 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 2, Suite 2A

There will be no flu clinics the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

