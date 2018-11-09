Flu shot clinics

South Central Public Health District

A calendar with dates and times for immunization clinics can be found at phd5.idaho.gov. Click “calendar” in the upper left hand column on the homepage.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center

St. Luke’s is offering walk-in flu shot clinics in November and December in Twin Falls. No appointment is needed. The clinics are for established St. Luke’s patients and insurance will be billed.

St. Luke’s Physician Center: 775 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 1, Suite 105 — flu vaccines for all ages

9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays

Noon-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

St. Luke’s Internal Medicine – flu vaccines for ages 19 and older

9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2550 Addison Ave. E., Suite E.

9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, 625 Pole Line Road W., Medical Plaza 2, Suite 2A

There won’t be flu shot clinics the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas.