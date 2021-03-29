Flu cases fall by wayside during coronavirus pandemic

The flu is much less deadly than COVID-19. In the past 11 years, the flu has killed 430 Idahoans, the Post Register previously reported. In slightly more than one year of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 has killed more than 1,900 Idahoans.

As of Monday, four of the five people who died with the flu this season in Idaho had both influenza and coronavirus infections, the state’s influenza tracker says.

Around 1.5% of all ER visits this flu season have been for “influenza-like illness,” according to the state.

“We’ve seen a far, far lighter flu season than we had anticipated or we had ever in the past,” EIRMC administrator David Hoffenberg said at a March 4 regional health board meeting.

“I think last year around this time … we were seeing unprecedented respiratory disease in our ERs. And that’s not COVID-related,” Hoffenberg told officials. “We were tracking all respiratory as a percentage of our overall ER visits. And we were as high as 40% at that point in April and March of last year.”

Some experts say this year’s decline in flu cases and deaths is due to more people practicing measures that prevent the spread of coronavirus — wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick.